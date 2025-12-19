ESG Compliance Key to Global Competitiveness, Says Jayesh Ranjan at HMA Conference

Emphasising the growing importance of sustainability, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has said that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance is no longer optional but essential for Indian companies to survive and compete in international markets.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the ESG Leadership Conference organised by the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) at Hotel Plaza, Begumpet, on December 19, Jayesh Ranjan said companies that fail to align their products, processes and reporting systems with ESG standards risk losing access to key global markets.

Referring to the recently held Rising Telangana Global Summit, he said the state has laid out a clear vision to contribute meaningfully to India’s goal of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. He urged industry leaders and startups to document their ESG initiatives and achievements, assuring government support wherever possible.

Jayesh Ranjan highlighted that different countries have varying ESG reporting requirements and stressed the need for audit-ready compliance documents. He described HMA’s newly launched ESG certification programme as timely and critical, particularly for Telangana’s globally connected sectors such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences and biotechnology, which export to 93 countries.

Warning of stricter global regulations, he noted that European markets have made it clear that non-ESG-compliant products could be barred. “With tariff challenges in the US market, Europe becomes extremely important, and ESG compliance is mandatory to retain access,” he said.

He added that exports alone could help Telangana grow into a USD 3 trillion economy, with projections indicating a tenfold increase over the next 22 years. ESG practices, he said, ensure environmental protection, social responsibility and strong governance, all of which are critical for long-term growth. He also called on women leaders heading organisations to deepen their understanding of ESG and integrate it into institutional systems.

Leadership Lessons from Nalanda University

Former Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University, Prof. Sunaina Singh, shared her experience of transforming the campus into a model of sustainability. She said Nalanda grew from just 28 students to nearly 1,000 during her tenure, while 455 acres of land were developed into green spaces, including over 300 acres of plantations, aligned with Net Zero sustainability goals.

She credited strong institutional vision and consistent support from successive central governments for the transformation and emphasised that leaders must practise sustainability, not merely advocate it.

India and Telangana’s Net Zero Commitments

The conference also highlighted India’s commitment to achieving Carbon Net Zero by 2070. Telangana, through its Rising Telangana Global Summit vision, has set an ambitious target of achieving 80 per cent carbon reduction by 2047 while building a USD 3 trillion economy with inclusive growth.

HMA Initiatives

HMA President Alwal Devender Reddy said sustainability must become a way of life. Vice President Sharath Chandra Maroju announced the launch of an ESG Certification Programme to build capacity among sustainability professionals and guide students towards green careers. He also unveiled plans for a Personal Green Score Card to recognise individual contributions to sustainability.

Other Speakers

The conference featured insights from several eminent speakers, including Manisha Saboo (Infosys Foundation), Prof. Dr. Sri Harsha Reddy (IMT Hyderabad), Suresh Kochattil (Independent Media and Communications Expert), Anirban Ghosh (Mahindra University), and Chetna Jain (CEO, Dhrumataru Consultants and HMA Executive Committee Member), who discussed ESG leadership, sustainability transformation and future opportunities.