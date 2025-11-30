Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia critical, BNP signals plan for possible transfer abroad

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia remains in a critical state at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of local and foreign specialists, local media reported, quoting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Addressing a press conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office late on Saturday, he said, “As you all know, the undisputed leader of Bangladesh and the Mother of Democracy, Begum Khaleda Zia, has been in Evercare Hospital for several days in a serious health condition.”

According to media reports, Zia’s condition has not improved and continues to remain “critical”. The 80-year-old former prime minister has been battling multiple long-standing ailments, including cardiac issues, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney problems. She was taken to Evercare Hospital on November 23 for routine medical tests, during which doctors detected a chest infection and decided to admit her for further treatment.

Also Read: Vijay seeks permission for Puducherry roadshow; CM Rangasamy says decision soon

A medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder has been overseeing her care, and her condition deteriorated further over the last two days. In response, the BNP organised special prayers across the country on Friday, hoping for her recovery, local media reports stated. Amid increasing concerns, Zia’s son and BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman wrote on Facebook, “During such a crisis, like any son, I deeply long for my mother’s affection and presence.

But, unlike others, the opportunity to make an independent decision in this regard is neither open nor entirely within my control.” Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Tarique Rahman’s advisor and party spokesperson, Mahedi Amin, posted on Facebook that preparations were underway to arrange for Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad.

He said steps were being taken to fly her to London for advanced medical care once her condition stabilises, including efforts to organise a specially equipped air ambulance. However, doctors have confirmed that she is not yet fit to travel.