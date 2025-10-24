Fact Check: Truth behind Deepika’s ‘sad’ tweet to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s unveiling of ‘Spirit’ first look

Mumbai: After the makers of Spirit unveiled an explosive audio teaser in five languages, troll accounts targeting actress Deepika Padukone jumped on the bandwagon, attempting to capitalize on the hype by posting misleading comments online.

A fake social media profile pretending to be Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a reaction to Prabhas’ first look from “Spirit”. The post claimed that Deepika was “sad” but found the teaser “wonderful.”

The viral post came from a fake account impersonating her, misleading fans online after Vanga unveiled the first audio teaser of Spirit, which was released in five Indian languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“I am sad but wonderful video Sandeep Reddy and happy birthday #Prabhas sir,” the tweet read.

For those who do not know, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next.

Although the exact reason for her exit is not known, if the reports are to be believed, the director was discouraged by the long list of demands from Deepika, which reportedly included limited working hours, a significant paycheck, and a share in the film’s profits.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished Prabhas on his birthday by dropping the first ‘sound story’ from “Spirit”. He took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The around one-minute audio teaser showed a jailer and his assistant discussing an ex-cop who is currently in their remand. The jailer was heard giving instructions to his assistant on how to treat him just like any other inmate. While the assistant advised him to maintain decorum, the jailer instructed his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him, and send him for tests.

Posting the video on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his (sic).”

Moreover, the clip further confirmed the core cast of the film, including Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi, along with Prabhas.