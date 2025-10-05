First Indo–Uzbek MBBS Program Aligns with India’s NMC and FMGL Regulations

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward strengthening Indo–Uzbek educational cooperation, India’s GSL Medical Institutions has partnered with Impuls Medical Institute, Uzbekistan, to launch the first-ever MBBS program fully aligned with the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India’s regulations.

The program has been designed in direct response to the NMC’s alert issued on July 21, 2025, which emphasized strict compliance with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021. The newly launched course ensures that Indian students studying medicine abroad receive education equivalent to Indian MBBS standards.

Under this collaboration, students will undergo 54 months of academic study and 12 months of paid clinical internship, following the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) model. The curriculum, developed jointly by Indian and Uzbek experts, is based on ECTS and CBME frameworks and includes English-medium instruction, cadaveric dissections, and dual clinical exposure across affiliated hospitals.

Students will also benefit from integrated training for FMGE/NExT (India) and international licensing exams such as USMLE, UKMLA, MRCP, and MRCS, guided by Indian and international faculty members.

Dr. Bakhtinur Oybutaevich Khudanov, President of Impuls Medical Institute, said,

“Our academic programs are designed in accordance with India’s NMC guidelines and USMLE standards. This ensures our graduates are globally eligible to practice medicine in India, the USA, the UK, and other countries.”

Dr. Orifjon Kholmirzaev, Rector of Impuls Medical Institute, Namangan Region, added,

“With campuses in Tashkent and Namangan, Impuls has become a key center for international medical education. Through this partnership, students will receive training from experienced Indian faculty while remaining eligible for medical registration in India upon clearing licensing exams.”

Dr. Tarun Gogineni, Director of GSL Institutions and Hospitals, stated,

“The NMC has advised students to choose only foreign medical institutions fully compliant with FMGL Regulations, 2021. Our partnership with Impuls Medical Institute — recognized by the Ministry of Education of Uzbekistan and listed with WHO and ECFMG — ensures a safe, compliant, and globally recognized pathway for Indian students, including postgraduate opportunities in the USA and UK.”

Mr. Sri Rohit, COO of NEO Institute of Medical Sciences, said,

“This collaboration blends the comfort of an Indian learning environment with global academic quality. From FMGE preparation and Indian food to modern hostel facilities, we are ensuring student safety, support, and success.”

Dr. Alisher Khamdamov, Rector of Impuls Medical Institute, Tashkent Region, highlighted that students will gain hands-on experience through clinical exposure at over 43 partner hospitals across Uzbekistan.

The partnership between GSL Medical Institutions and Impuls Medical Institute marks a milestone in Indo–Uzbek academic relations, offering Indian students a globally relevant, NMC-compliant medical education. By integrating international standards with India’s FMGL framework, the initiative guarantees that students can pursue medical studies abroad without compromising their eligibility or professional future in India.

