FlixBus India Launches First Electric Bus Route from Hyderabad to Vijayawada: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: FlixBus India, a leading global travel-tech company, marked its first anniversary by introducing its first electric bus service in India.

This milestone highlights FlixBus’ commitment to sustainable mobility and reducing CO2 emissions while providing efficient and comfortable travel solutions.

Key Highlights of FlixBus India’s EV Initiative:

FlixBus India successfully completes one year , connecting 200+ cities across the country.

, connecting across the country. Four electric buses to be introduced as part of a pilot project , with the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route launching in late February 2025 .

to be introduced as part of a , with the . FlixBus partners with ETO Motors to deploy advanced EV charging infrastructure .

to . The project will include 240 kW fast-charging stations , supported by Thunder Plus .

, supported by . Equipped with dashcams, GPS, and ADAS for an enhanced and secure passenger experience.

Launch Event and Key Attendees

The flag-off ceremony took place at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad, and was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including:

Shri Ponnam Prabhakar , Minister of Transport & BC Welfare, Government of Telangana.

, Minister of Transport & BC Welfare, Government of Telangana. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan , Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT).

, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT). Mr. Alexander Reck , Counsellor for Digital and Transport, German Embassy, New Delhi.

, Counsellor for Digital and Transport, German Embassy, New Delhi. Mr. Rajeev YSR , CEO – Thunder Plus & Group Chief Marketing Officer, ETO Group.

, CEO – Thunder Plus & Group Chief Marketing Officer, ETO Group. Mr. Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India.

Shri Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport, Telangana, congratulated FlixBus and ETO Motors, stating, “This partnership will address the long-distance sustainable mobility needs of people in Telangana and South India through a technology-driven, eco-friendly alternative.”

FlixBus EV Pilot Project: Transforming Intercity Travel

FlixBus is launching its EV pilot program with four electric buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, which will:

Undergo a two-week test run before full operations begin in late February .

before . Be evaluated over 12 weeks for battery performance, charging efficiency, and passenger booking trends .

for . Implement a hub-and-spoke model for potential expansion .

for . Utilize Thunder Plus charging stations to prevent battery overheating and optimize performance.

Technology and Safety Features in FlixBus’ Electric Fleet

FlixBus’ electric buses are equipped with:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to improve safety.

to improve safety. GPS tracking for real-time location updates.

for real-time location updates. Dashcams for enhanced security.

for enhanced security. 240 kW fast chargers to enable efficient recharging.

Statements from Industry Leaders

Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India, expressed his excitement, saying, “FlixBus has emerged as a pioneer in intercity travel, connecting 200+ cities in its first year. This electric bus initiative aligns with India’s sustainability goals while addressing unique mobility challenges.”

Rajeev YSR, Group CMO, ETO Motors, emphasized the collaboration’s impact, stating, “Our partnership with FlixBus India is a step towards revolutionizing intercity travel with electric mobility. Our expertise in EV technology and FlixBus’ extensive network will create a new benchmark for green transportation.”

FlixBus India’s Growing Network and Future Expansion

Over the past year, FlixBus India has connected more than 200 cities, offering over 900 routes across the country. Its most popular intercity routes include:

Bangalore – Hyderabad

Bangalore – Chennai

Chennai – Madurai

Delhi – Lucknow

Delhi – Manali

Dehradun – Delhi

FlixBus has achieved a sixfold increase in monthly ridership, reflecting its growing demand among passengers.

Supporting Small and Medium Bus Operators

FlixBus provides proprietary technology and tools to help small and medium-sized bus operators scale their operations efficiently. Through strategic partnerships, FlixBus enables local operators to:

Optimize network planning and route management .

and . Enhance revenue generation and pricing strategies .

. Improve safety and service quality for passengers.

The Road Ahead: FlixBus’ Vision for India

Looking ahead, FlixBus aims to:

Expand its electric fleet across multiple states in India.

across multiple states in India. Strengthen its charging infrastructure in partnership with ETO Motors.

in partnership with ETO Motors. Enhance sustainable travel solutions while providing a seamless and comfortable journey for passengers.

FlixBus India remains committed to green mobility, innovation, and sustainable transportation solutions. With the successful launch of its first electric bus service, the company is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of eco-friendly intercity travel in India.

Stay tuned for more updates on FlixBus India’s expansion and upcoming routes!