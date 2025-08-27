Flood in Medak District, Four People Feared Swept Away, Several Villages Submerged

Medak: A severe flood situation has arisen in Haveli Ghanpur mandal of Medak district after torrential rains. Several villages, including Dhoop Singh Tanda, have been submerged. Locals are taking shelter on rooftops to save their lives and are waiting for helicopter rescue.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident occurred in the Nagapur stream, where a car was swept away in the flood. According to eyewitnesses, at least four people were inside the car, and it is feared that they may have been swept away.

Locals witnessed the incident, but as the stream had swollen to nearly one kilometer in width with a very strong current, no one could step forward to rescue them. Rescue teams were not immediately available in the area at the time, delaying assistance.

According to the district administration, rescue operations have been launched, and the public has been advised to stay away from rivers, streams, and other dangerous spots.