Food Safety Raids Expose Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Local Outlets for Hygiene and License Violations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popular pizza chains Pizza Hut and Domino’s, along with several local outlets, have come under the scanner after large-scale inspections by the Telangana Food Safety Department revealed serious lapses in hygiene and licensing.

The statewide drive, led by the Food Safety Task Force in coordination with Gazetted Food Inspectors (GFIs) and Food Safety Officers (FSOs), targeted 55 outlets across Greater Hyderabad and multiple districts. The checks covered 18 Pizza Hut outlets, 16 Domino’s branches, and 21 independent pizzerias and bakeries.

Pizza Hut outlets flagged

Out of 18 Pizza Hut branches, eight were found violating food safety norms. Inspectors reported a range of issues: in GHMC limits, licenses did not match jurisdiction, calibration of equipment was not done, and improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items was noted. In Kazipet (Hanumakonda), machinery and equipment had not been cleaned, while in Warangal, medical certificates for food handlers were being issued without proper examinations. At Nizamabad, outlets failed to display licenses, maintain freezers at required temperatures, or keep cleaning logs.

Domino’s faces more lapses

The situation was worse at Domino’s, where 10 out of 16 outlets were pulled up for irregularities. In Hyderabad, expired licenses, non-displayed permits, and overdue pest control were reported, along with missing calibration records. In Subedari (Hanumakonda), staff were found working without medical checks, while machinery remained unclean and pest control overdue. Similar lapses surfaced in Warangal and Nizamabad, where expired licenses and lack of medical records were noted. In Mahabubnagar, inspectors flagged the absence of proper segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian storage and food handlers working without gloves.

Local outlets not spared

Independent pizzerias were also caught flouting norms. Six of the 21 local establishments inspected were found non-compliant. Notably, Pizza Paradise in Hyderabad had multiple violations, including missing licenses, absent medical certificates, repeated use of cooking oil, unlabelled ingredients, rusty ovens, and an open kitchen without insect-proof mesh.

Officials said the inspection drive was aimed at ensuring customer safety and accountability among food businesses, and action will be initiated against the violators as per the Food Safety and Standards Act.