Hyderabad

AIMIM Distributes Relief Kits to Rain-Hit Families in Hakeempet

Families affected by heavy rains in Hakeempet and nearby areas received much-needed support on Tuesday as AIMIM stepped in with immediate relief.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf24 September 2025 - 15:36
Hyderabad: Families affected by heavy rains in Hakeempet and nearby areas received much-needed support on Tuesday as AIMIM stepped in with immediate relief. Acting on the instructions of AIMIM president Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited the locality and oversaw the distribution of ration kits.

The relief drive was carried out near Jinsi Choraha Government School and extended to surrounding neighborhoods, where several households had been struggling due to waterlogging and damage caused by the downpour. Shaikpet MRO also joined the initiative, working alongside the MLA to ensure timely assistance reached the victims.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin was accompanied by AIMIM’s primary unit president and a team of active party workers, who assisted in coordinating the distribution. Residents expressed relief at the quick response, noting that the support came at a time of genuine need.

The initiative reflects AIMIM’s continued focus on addressing the hardships of rain-hit communities in Hyderabad.

