30-Year-Old Found Murdered in Hafiz Baba Nagar, Body Shows Injury Marks

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Hafiz Baba Nagar on Tuesday after the body of a 30-year-old man was discovered under suspicious circumstances within the limits of Rajendranagar police station. The deceased was identified as Mihaj Uddin, a resident of the same area.

Police officials suspect that the murder may have been committed elsewhere, and the body later dumped in Hafiz Baba Nagar to mislead investigators. Visible injury marks were found on the victim, indicating that the killing was deliberate and carefully planned.

As word spread, panic and unease swept through the locality, with residents gathering at the scene in shock and fear.

A murder case has been registered, and the crime team along with forensic experts collected evidence from the spot. Investigators have also begun questioning the victim’s family members and locals to piece together the circumstances that led to the killing.

Police assured that a thorough probe is underway and expressed confidence that the culprits will be traced soon.