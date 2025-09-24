Mailardevpally Police Bust ₹9 Lakh Supari Plot, Mastermind Imran Arrested

Hyderabad: In a swift and well-coordinated operation, Mailardevpally police foiled a sensational murder conspiracy and arrested three men, including the alleged mastermind, who had offered ₹9 lakh as “supari” to eliminate his rival.

According to police, the prime accused, Imran Khan, who runs a business in old vehicles, had a long-standing enmity with another man from Vattepally after a bitter fallout over business dealings. A year ago, Imran’s house had been attacked by a group allegedly led by Shaik Amer and Mohd Sohail. That case was already registered with Mailardevpally police, and the accused had been jailed. However, Imran remained convinced that his rival from Vattepally was behind the earlier attempt and continued to harbor suspicions.

Determined to settle scores, Imran roped in one Ibrahim and offered him money to arrange a group to carry out the killing. Ibrahim, in turn, gathered his acquaintances – Saif, Sriram, Shahbaz, Shayab and Bawajir – and on September 21, the group met secretly at a graveyard in Barkas. There, Imran’s proposal was put forward: ₹9 lakh to kill his rival, with ₹60,000 given as advance along with four knives and a photograph of the intended target. Each member received ₹10,000 upfront.

Notably, one of the conspirators, Sriram, who works as a home guard at Falaknuma police station, assured the group that he would “manage things” if police trouble arose. The plan was to strike on September 22 near Nice Hotel in Vattepally, where the rival was expected.

Acting on reliable intelligence, police moved in swiftly. As the suspects waited at the spot armed with knives, police intercepted them and managed to arrest two men on the spot – Mohammed Saif (21), an AC technician from Shastripuram, and Nenavath Sriram (35), the home guard from Falaknuma. Two motorcycles, three mobile phones, cash of ₹10,000, and a photograph of the intended victim were seized during the raid.

Following their interrogation, police traced the mastermind Imran Khan (43) to his residence in Diamond Hills, Shastripuram. His mobile phone, which contained incriminating evidence including photographs of the target shared via WhatsApp, was also seized.

The operation was led by SHO Mailardevpally Narender, Crime Inspector Maqsood, and SIs T. Paidi Naidu and Vishwanath Reddy, with the support of constables Venugopal Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, and Muktar. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

A case has been registered under Cr. No. 916/2025, invoking relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Arms Act.

Police said the arrests not only prevented a murder but also exposed the alarming involvement of a serving home guard in the conspiracy.