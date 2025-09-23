Hyderabad Roads in Crisis: Inner Streets Congested, Residents Aggrieved

Hyderabad: It is not just the city’s main roads that are experiencing heavy traffic congestion but also residential and suburban inner streets, which has raised concerns among local residents. Citizens have complained about the lack of traffic police on the streets during peak hours, particularly in the morning and evening, which is causing general mayhem on the roads.

Residents say the traffic situation intensifies during school and office opening and closing times. With new colonies emerging daily in areas like Rachakonda and Cyberabad, and people from other regions settling primarily in suburban neighborhoods, the population is steadily increasing. Additionally, the growth of small businesses along these inner roads is further worsening traffic.

Local residents complain that the traffic management system is not being reinforced by authorities. While efforts are primarily concentrated on principal roads, inner roads are being overlooked, with citizens bearing the traffic congestion and absence of police oversight.

Places like Saroor Nagar, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Meerpet, Balapur, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Shahmeerpet, Kompally, Cherlingampally, and Rajendra Nagar are experiencing terrible traffic congestion on both main roads and link roads. People want police officers to be stationed for a minimum of an hour during busy morning and evening hours to facilitate free flow of traffic.

Residents also complain that senior officials and elected members pay attention only to the primary roads, with no urgent action on inner roads, worsening the issue. Citizens are calling on police to realize public hardships and take immediate and practical measures to reduce traffic jams and avoid unnecessary frustration.

The current scenario in the suburbs of Hyderabad brings to the forefront the necessity for local governments to keep a tab on traffic, act quickly on complaints, and take prompt action to avoid further congestion in the suburbs.