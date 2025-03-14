Former Minister Malla Reddy’s Mass Dance at Holi Celebration Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy has once again taken the internet by storm with his latest viral video. Known for his engaging social media presence and charismatic behavior, Malla Reddy’s every move garners significant attention. His latest video, featuring a mass dance during the Holi celebrations, has quickly become a sensation on social media.

Malla Reddy Celebrates Holi with Family and Party Leaders

On the occasion of Holi, Malla Reddy hosted a vibrant celebration at his residence in Boyinapalli, Hyderabad. Joined by his family members and party leaders, the former Minister, along with his son-in-law and MLA Rajasekhar Reddy, participated in the Holi festivities. The video of Malla Reddy dancing with enthusiasm has captured the attention of viewers across various social media platforms.

Malla Reddy’s Heartfelt Holi Wishes to the Nation

While celebrating the festival with his loved ones, Malla Reddy took a moment to extend his warm wishes to the people of the country. He said, “I am delighted to celebrate Holi with my family here in Boyinapalli. We are all one big family, and it brings me immense joy to celebrate this festival of colors with them.” His message of unity and happiness has struck a chord with many.

Also Read: Inzamam-ul-Haq Urges Cricket Boards to Boycott IPL

Viral Dance Moments from Holi Celebrations

The dance moves by Malla Reddy during the Holi celebrations, alongside his family, have quickly gone viral. His infectious energy and love for the festival have captured the hearts of social media users, making the video a trending topic in Hyderabad.

Malla Reddy’s mass dance, along with his vibrant spirit, has once again shown his close connection with the people and his ability to engage with the younger generation through social media.