Alert! Fraudsters Have a New Trick to Empty Your Bank Account—Act Before It’s Too Late!

Chitrakoot: In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh police have dismantled a gang involved in ATM fraud, which primarily targeted elderly and less tech-savvy individuals. The gang deceived victims by pretending to help them withdraw cash and then swapped their ATM cards to steal money from their accounts.

The gang members operated near ATMs, waiting for vulnerable targets. Their method involved:

Card Swapping Through Distraction – A fraudster would engage victims in conversation, pretending to assist them, and discreetly swap their ATM cards. Stealing PIN Details – While pretending to help, they observed the victim entering their PIN. Withdrawing Money Quickly – Using the genuine ATM card, they withdrew money from another location before the victim realized the fraud.

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant while using ATMs and avoid seeking help from strangers. People are advised to cover the keypad while entering their PIN and immediately report any suspicious activity to the bank and police.