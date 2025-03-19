GATE 2025 Results Out Now: Check Scores, AIR, and Download Scorecard

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results on March 19, 2025. Over 8 lakh candidates can now access their scores, All India Rank (AIR), and downloadable scorecards via the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitr.ac.in.

How to Check GATE 2025 Results

Visit the GOAPS portal: goaps.iitr.ac.in. Log in using your Enrollment ID and password. Your result (in PDF format) will display:

Section-wise marks

Total score

All India Rank (AIR)

Download and save the scorecard for admissions and PSU recruitment.

Note: Scorecards are valid for three years and required for postgraduate admissions at IITs, NITs, and PSU job applications.

Key Highlights of GATE 2025

Exam Dates : February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025 (computer-based test).

: February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025 (computer-based test). Papers : 30 subjects, including Engineering, Science, and Humanities.

: 30 subjects, including Engineering, Science, and Humanities. Admissions : Qualified candidates can apply via COAP (IITs) or CCMT (NITs).

: Qualified candidates can apply via (IITs) or (NITs). PSU Jobs: Scores accepted by ONGC, BHEL, IOCL, and others.

What’s Next After GATE 2025 Results?

Download Scorecard: Essential for counseling and job applications. Check Cutoffs: Vary by paper and category (expected range: 25–50/100). Apply for Admissions:

COAP : For IITs (coap.iitb.ac.in).

: For IITs (coap.iitb.ac.in). CCMT: For NITs (ccmt.nic.in).

PSU Recruitment: Monitor official PSU portals for job notifications.

Why Is the GATE Scorecard Important?

Three-Year Validity : Use scores for admissions/jobs until March 2028.

: Use scores for admissions/jobs until March 2028. Normalized Scores : Fair assessment across multiple sessions.

: Fair assessment across multiple sessions. AIR Ranking: Determines priority in seat allocation and PSU shortlists.

GATE 2025 Result Analysis

While exact cutoffs remain undisclosed, past trends show:

Top Papers : Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

: Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. Highest 2024 Cutoff : 52.7 (Humanities and Social Sciences).

: 52.7 (Humanities and Social Sciences). Lowest 2024 Cutoff: 25 (Biomedical Engineering).

For queries, contact:

GATE 2025 Helpdesk : Email at [email protected] or call +91-1332-285xxx.

: Email at [email protected] or call +91-1332-285xxx. Official Website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

FAQs: GATE 2025 Results

1. Where can I check my GATE 2025 results? You can check your results on the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitr.ac.in using your enrollment ID and password. 2. What login details are needed to access the GATE 2025 scorecard? Candidates must use their Enrollment ID and password (created during registration) to log in to the GOAPS portal and download the scorecard. 3. How long is the GATE 2025 scorecard valid? The scorecard is valid for three years (until March 2028) and can be used for postgraduate admissions and PSU recruitment. 4. What should I do after downloading my GATE 2025 scorecard? Apply for admissions via COAP (for IITs) or CCMT (for NITs) and monitor PSU job portals like ONGC, BHEL, or IOCL for recruitment notifications. 5. What are the expected qualifying marks (cutoffs) for GATE 2025? While official cutoffs are pending, past trends suggest a range of 25–50 marks out of 100, depending on the paper and candidate category.

With GATE 2025 results now available, candidates must act swiftly to secure admissions or PSU opportunities. Regularly check the GOAPS portal and institute websites for updates. IIT Roorkee’s transparent evaluation process, including answer key challenges (closed March 1, 2025), ensures fair results for all aspirants.

