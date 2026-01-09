Hyderabad

GHMC Announces 90% Interest Waiver on Property Tax Arrears Under OTS 2025–26

GHMC has announced a 90% interest waiver on property tax arrears under the One Time Settlement Scheme 2025–26, allowing taxpayers to clear dues with ease.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 January 2026 - 00:03
GHMC Announces 90% Interest Waiver on Property Tax Arrears Under OTS 2025–26
GHMC Announces 90% Interest Waiver on Property Tax Arrears Under OTS 2025–26

Join WhatsApp

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a major relief to property owners, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a 90 per cent waiver on interest for pending property tax arrears under its One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025–26.

The move aims to help taxpayers clear long-pending dues easily while boosting civic revenue for city development.

90% Interest Waiver for Property Tax Defaulters

Under the GHMC OTS Scheme 2025–26, property owners can regularise their tax accounts by:

  • Paying the entire principal property tax amount
  • Paying only 10% of the accumulated interest
  • Getting the remaining 90% interest fully waived

This one-time payment option significantly reduces the financial burden on defaulters and encourages voluntary compliance.

Easy Payment Options Available

GHMC has made property tax payments under the OTS scheme simple and accessible through multiple channels:

  • MyGHMC mobile application
  • MeeSeva centres
  • GHMC Citizen Service Centres (CSCs)
  • Other approved online payment platforms

Citizens are encouraged to use these convenient options to avoid last-minute rush.

Limited-Time Opportunity for Taxpayers

GHMC officials urged residents to make use of this limited-period opportunity to clear property tax arrears and avoid future penalties. Timely payment will help taxpayers keep their records clean and free from legal or financial complications.

Property Tax Helps City Development

Officials stated that regular property tax payments play a crucial role in:

  • Strengthening urban infrastructure
  • Improving public services
  • Supporting overall development of Hyderabad

The 90% interest waiver on property tax arrears is expected to benefit thousands of property owners across the city.

GHMC has appealed to all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the OTS Scheme 2025–26 and contribute towards Hyderabad’s growth.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 January 2026 - 00:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button