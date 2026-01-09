GHMC Announces 90% Interest Waiver on Property Tax Arrears Under OTS 2025–26

Hyderabad: In a major relief to property owners, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a 90 per cent waiver on interest for pending property tax arrears under its One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025–26.

The move aims to help taxpayers clear long-pending dues easily while boosting civic revenue for city development.

90% Interest Waiver for Property Tax Defaulters

Under the GHMC OTS Scheme 2025–26, property owners can regularise their tax accounts by:

Paying the entire principal property tax amount

Paying only 10% of the accumulated interest

Getting the remaining 90% interest fully waived

This one-time payment option significantly reduces the financial burden on defaulters and encourages voluntary compliance.

Easy Payment Options Available

GHMC has made property tax payments under the OTS scheme simple and accessible through multiple channels:

MyGHMC mobile application

MeeSeva centres

GHMC Citizen Service Centres (CSCs)

Other approved online payment platforms

Citizens are encouraged to use these convenient options to avoid last-minute rush.

Limited-Time Opportunity for Taxpayers

GHMC officials urged residents to make use of this limited-period opportunity to clear property tax arrears and avoid future penalties. Timely payment will help taxpayers keep their records clean and free from legal or financial complications.

Property Tax Helps City Development

Officials stated that regular property tax payments play a crucial role in:

Strengthening urban infrastructure

Improving public services

Supporting overall development of Hyderabad

The 90% interest waiver on property tax arrears is expected to benefit thousands of property owners across the city.

GHMC has appealed to all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the OTS Scheme 2025–26 and contribute towards Hyderabad’s growth.

