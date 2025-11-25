Snake Horror in Hyderabad, Giant Python Near ORR Terrifies Locals, Residents Afraid to Step Out

Hyderabad: Tension gripped residents of Ghatkesar Municipality after a massive python was spotted near a small local pond close to the Outer Ring Road. The sudden appearance of the giant snake in an area frequently used by residents caused widespread fear and alarm.

According to locals, the python was seen moving through the bushes near the water body, prompting immediate panic. As this is a route commonly used by people for daily activities, residents living in nearby colonies are extremely anxious.

Families, especially those with young children and elderly members, are frightened to step out of their homes, worried about the potential danger. Many said they are unsure when or where the snake might appear again.

Speaking to the media, residents urged the Municipal authorities and Forest Department officials to take swift action. They demanded that the python be safely captured and relocated to the Nehru Zoological Park, warning that any delay could lead to a serious mishap or loss of life.

Authorities are expected to inspect the area and take appropriate measures to ensure public safety.