Gold Prices Today: Latest Rates in Major Indian Cities

New Delhi: Gold remains a key investment choice in India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China. With most of the country’s gold demand being met through imports, domestic gold prices are influenced by global market rates, U.S. dollar fluctuations, import duties, and bond yields.

Latest Gold Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Here are the updated gold prices for 22-karat and 24-karat gold in 10 major cities in India:

Gold Rate in Delhi Today

22K Gold: ₹8,235 per gram

₹8,235 per gram 24K Gold (999 Gold): ₹8,982 per gram

Gold Rate in Chennai Today

22K Gold: ₹8,220 per gram

₹8,220 per gram 24K Gold (999 Gold): ₹8,967 per gram

Gold Rate in Bengaluru Today

22K Gold: ₹8,220 per gram

₹8,220 per gram 24K Gold (999 Gold): ₹8,967 per gram

Gold Rate in Mumbai Today

22K Gold: ₹8,220 per gram

₹8,220 per gram 24K Gold (999 Gold): ₹8,967 per gram

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today

22K Gold: ₹8,220 per gram

₹8,220 per gram 24K Gold (999 Gold): ₹8,967 per gram

Why Are Gold Prices Rising in India?

Gold prices in India have been witnessing a steady increase, reinforcing its status as a reliable and stable investment. Several factors contribute to rising gold rates:

Global Market Trends: International gold rates, primarily influenced by the U.S. dollar and global economic conditions, impact Indian gold prices.

International gold rates, primarily influenced by the U.S. dollar and global economic conditions, impact Indian gold prices. Inflation Hedge: Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation, making it an attractive investment during economic uncertainties.

Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation, making it an attractive investment during economic uncertainties. Import Duties and Taxes: Since India relies heavily on gold imports, any changes in import duties directly affect domestic prices .

Since India relies heavily on gold imports, . Fluctuations in Bond Yields: Rising or falling bond yields in major economies influence the attractiveness of gold as an investment.

Gold: A Preferred Investment Choice

With its durability and historical value, gold remains a preferred investment for long-term stability and wealth preservation. Investors and jewelry buyers continue to consider gold a secure asset, especially during volatile market conditions.