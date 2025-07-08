Google Pixel 10 Series to Launch in India: Price, Specs, and Features Revealed

The wait is almost over for Pixel fans in India, as Google is all set to launch its next-gen Pixel 10 series on August 20, 2025. The series will include four powerful devices: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the highly anticipated Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch date, expected pricing, specifications, and features.

The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled to debut in India on August 20, 2025, with sales likely to begin a few days later.

Here’s the expected pricing for each model in India:

Google Pixel 10 – ₹79,999

– ₹79,999 Google Pixel 10 Pro – ₹1,11,990

– ₹1,11,990 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL – ₹1,39,990

These price tags suggest that Google is aiming to position the Pixel 10 series as a premium flagship range in the competitive Indian smartphone market.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 10 will be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, paired with high-capacity RAM for enhanced performance. Here are the key highlights:

Display : 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Google Tensor G5

: Google Tensor G5 Camera : Triple rear setup 50MP primary sensor 12MP ultra-wide (downgraded from 48MP) Secondary sensors not detailed

: Triple rear setup Battery : 4970mAh

: 4970mAh Charging: 29W fast charging

The Pixel 10 offers a solid configuration aimed at delivering smooth everyday performance with a focus on photography and display quality.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Premium Flagships with Power

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will share similar specs with a few differences in display size and battery capacity.

Common Features:

Processor : Google Tensor G5

: Google Tensor G5 Camera Setup : 50MP primary sensor 48MP ultra-wide sensor 48MP 5X telephoto lens

: Front Camera : 42MP selfie shooter

: 42MP selfie shooter Charging : 29W fast charging 15W wireless charging

: Operating System: Likely Android 15 out of the box

Differences:

Pixel 10 Pro Battery : 4870mAh

: 4870mAh Pixel 10 Pro XL Battery: 5200mAh

These two models aim to redefine mobile photography and multitasking with powerful lenses and large batteries.

Google Pixel 10 Series: What to Expect

Despite minimal design changes compared to the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 10 lineup promises major performance upgrades with the new Tensor G5 chip and improved camera systems.

With features like:

High-refresh AMOLED displays

Flagship-grade cameras

Larger batteries

Wireless charging

Android 15 experience

…Google is clearly targeting the premium segment and challenging rivals like Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 series.

Final Thoughts

The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series launch in India marks a major milestone for the brand’s expansion in premium mobile territory. Whether you’re looking for a value-packed base model or a power-packed flagship, the Pixel 10 lineup offers something for everyone.

Stay tuned for official availability and pre-order offers as August 20 approaches!