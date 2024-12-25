Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Christmas

Hyderabad: Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday greeted the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the State on the occasion of Christmas.

“Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals. His life symboliSes love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice,” the Governor said in his message.

“I wish this Christmas to bring boundless joy, love, peace and prosperity to all. In the true spirit of Christmas, let us resolve to make this world more peaceful, and compassionate,” he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. The Chief Minister said that the teachings of Jesus Christ are a guiding force for the entire humanity forever.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that Jesus spread the message of love, tolerance, peace and service towards others. He said: “The people’s government is committed to the welfare and development of all religions by following the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

The government resolved for all-round development of Christian minorities, CM Revanth Reddy said, appealing to the Christian community to celebrate Christmas with joy and happiness across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. A. Nazeer also greeted the Christian community on Christmas. “I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion.”

“Christmas is a time of commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ and his joyous remembrance,” he said in his message.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his greetings to the Christian fraternity.

He noted that the birth of Jesus Christ, who gave the message of peace to the entire humanity, is a festive day for the world. “My greetings to Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of Christmas. Our duty is to do good to our fellow men by following the path of Jesus Christ, who proved through his life that the path of love can conquer anyone’s heart,” he said.

“Let us make our lives peaceful by cultivating the qualities of love, compassion, patience, kindness, and sacrifice. Let us pray to the Lord for the good of all humanity,” CM Naidu added.