Telangana Govt Doubles Overseas Education Scheme Beneficiaries Under Revanth Reddy’s Leadership

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has announced a major expansion of the state’s flagship Overseas Education Scheme, marking a significant boost for students from Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In a landmark decision, the number of beneficiaries under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Overseas Education Fund for BC students has been more than doubled—from 300 to 700. If the BC-C and BC-E categories are merged, the total number of BC students benefitting from the scheme will reach 1,000.

Similarly, the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund for SC students has been expanded, increasing the number of beneficiaries from 210 to 500. For ST students, the number has also been doubled, from 100 to 200.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Releases ₹60 Crore to Improve Facilities in BC, SC, ST & Minority Hostels

With these changes, the total number of students benefiting from all three schemes will rise from 610 to 1,400—reflecting an impressive 130% increase. The move is expected to open doors for many more students to pursue higher education at reputed international universities across the world.

Officials noted that the decision demonstrates the Congress government’s commitment to promoting inclusive education and empowering marginalized communities through global exposure and academic excellence.

The initiative stands in sharp contrast to the previous BRS administration, which, according to officials, failed to address the growing demand for overseas education support over the past decade. Thousands of aspiring students were reportedly left without assistance due to the lack of timely expansion in the scheme.

By significantly widening the scope of the Overseas Education Fund, the Revanth Reddy government aims to ensure that financial barriers no longer stand in the way of deserving students seeking world-class education opportunities abroad.