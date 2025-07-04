Green India in Action: Indian Oil Powers Retail Outlets with Solar Energy

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has solarized more than 36,000 retail outlets across the country. This major move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India and highlights solar energy’s vital role in achieving energy independence.

Solar Energy Boosts Self-Reliance and Reduces Electricity Costs

According to Minister Puri, powering IOCL outlets primarily through solar energy not only cuts down electricity bills but also supports the national goal of building a greener, sustainable India. He urged everyone to utilize solar power wherever possible, from homes and offices to factories, emphasizing the complementarity of economic growth and environmental protection.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 5 Launch Event Confirmed for July 8 — Check Specs, Price & More

India’s Solar Energy Capacity Sees Massive Growth in Last 11 Years

India’s solar capacity has surged from just 2.82 GW in 2014 to a remarkable 105.65 GW as of March 31, 2025. This includes 81.01 GW from ground-mounted projects, 17.02 GW from rooftop solar, 2.87 GW from hybrid systems, and 4.74 GW from off-grid installations. This rapid expansion reflects growing adoption across both utility-scale and distributed solar energy segments.

Strong Domestic Production Supports Solar Sector Expansion

The country has also made significant strides in domestic manufacturing, producing 25 GW of solar cells and 2 GW of wafers. This robust production capability has been a key factor in India’s solar sector growth, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the local solar industry.

Growth in Tax Filings Reflects India’s Financial Empowerment

Minister Puri also highlighted India’s progress in financial culture, noting an increase in Income Tax returns filed—from 3.6 crore in FY 2013-14 to 8.5 crore in FY 2024-25—with 95% processed within 30 days. He linked honest taxation to the empowerment of the nation and praised welfare schemes under the Modi government.