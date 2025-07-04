OnePlus Nord 5 Launch Event Confirmed for July 8 — Check Specs, Price & More

New Delhi: OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch event on July 8, where it will unveil the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 5 series alongside other products like OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4, and OnePlus Pad Lite. The launch will be held simultaneously in India and Europe, starting at 2 PM IST (10:30 AM CEST).

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5: Key Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, promising smooth gaming performance with support for 144 FPS in popular titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile. The device is likely to include a dual rear camera setup, and a large vapor cooling system for better thermal management.

Also Read: Hyderabad Man Duped of ₹3.5 Lakh in Fake Goibibo Telegram Task Scam

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will feature a massive 7,100mAh battery, positioning it as a battery powerhouse in the segment. Both phones are tipped to support 80W fast charging and may be priced competitively under ₹30,000 in India.

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds: AI Features and Price Expectations

The OnePlus Buds 4 are expected to debut with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a snug, redesigned fit. Unique features like AI-powered translation and gesture controls are also teased. The earbuds are rumored to be priced around ₹4,000 in India.

More OnePlus Products Incoming: Watch and Pad Lite

In addition to smartphones and earbuds, OnePlus is also likely to introduce a new version of its OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Pad Lite during the global event. The tablet is expected to be a more affordable offering aimed at the mid-range segment.

OnePlus India Launch: What to Expect

The OnePlus India launch will primarily focus on: