‘Guilty’: Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment, Rs 10 lakh fine imposed

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Saturday in connection with an obscene video and a rape case involving a 47-year-old woman.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat announced the verdict. The court has convicted Prajwal Revanna of life imprisonment till death under IPC Section 376 (2) (N) for repeated rape and a Rs 5 lakh fine. The court has awarded life imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine under the IPC Section 376 (2) (k) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, and committing rape on such woman.

The court has directed that the Rs 7 lakh from the fine amount collected by Prajwal Revanna be provided to the victim.

Prajwal Revanna stood before the court by joining both his hands when the quantum of punishment was pronounced.

The court, after pronouncing Prajwal Revanna as guilty, has recorded the final statements of the convict Prajwal Revanna, the Special Public Prosecutors and counsel for Prajwal earlier in the day.

Prajwal Revanna is convicted under the IPC Sections 376 (2) (N) for offence of committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and being a public servant committing rape on a woman in custody, 376 (2) (K) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman, 354 (B) for use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe her, 354 (C) for offence of voyeurism, watching, capturing images of woman and IT Act 66 (E) for violation of privacy.

Prajwal faces three more cases of a similar nature.

The Special Public Prosecutors, during final statements on the quantum of punishment on Saturday, urged the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru to award the maximum sentence – life imprisonment – to former MP and convict Prajwal Revanna in the obscene video and rape case.

They argued that such a sentence would send a strong message to society and serve as a deterrent to others committing similar crimes.

Prajwal Revanna became emotional and broke down before the court while delivering his final statement ahead of sentencing.

Prajwal Revanna said, “Why did this case come out during the elections? When I was an MP, no complaints were lodged against me. They now say I committed multiple sexual assaults. Why didn’t anyone come forward then? Why did the case surface only during the election?”

He further alleged, “The police have done this. This is politically motivated. I will accept the decision of the court. I haven’t seen my parents for six months.”

When Judge Santosh Bhat asked Prajwal about his educational qualifications, Prajwal responded that he had studied Mechanical Engineering. “You can verify my academic records. I am a meritorious student. My only fault is that I rose too quickly in politics. I won’t blame the media,” he added.

The court also recorded the final arguments of the two Special Public Prosecutors representing the prosecution and the statement of the senior counsel representing Prajwal Revanna.

The Special Court on Friday pronounced that former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was guilty in the obscene video and rape case.

The case in question pertains to a rape complaint and other charges filed by a domestic worker from K.R. Nagar against Prajwal Revanna. The court has reviewed 26 pieces of evidence in connection with the case. Prajwal Revanna faces three other similar cases.

Videos allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women and recording the acts surfaced during the Lok Sabha election period. Following the polling, Prajwal fled the country.

Upon his return to Bengaluru on May 31, 2024, Prajwal was arrested by Bengaluru police.

His return came after public appeals from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his uncle, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Prajwal has been lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail for 14 months, and multiple bail pleas have been outrightly rejected by all courts.

The video pertaining to the case caused widespread outrage purportedly shows the sexual assault on the victim in the case, is an elderly domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura.

In the video, the woman is seen pleading with Prajwal to spare her, stating that she had served his father and other family elders.