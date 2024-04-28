Hamas release 1st proof of life of 2 more hostages from Gaza

Gaza: Hamas has issued a video purportedly showing the “first proof of life” of two more hostages being held in Gaza, news reports said Sunday.

In the undated footage force-filmed, Omri Miran says he has been held for 202 days and Keith Siegel mentions this week’s Passover holiday, indicating the clips were filmed recently, a BBC report said.

Both were captured when Hamas launched its deadly attacks on October 7.

#Hamas released a new propaganda video showing two men, American-Israeli Keith Siegel and Omri Miran, two of the 133 hostages still held in #Gaza. Families have given permission for the video to be shown. It's been 204 days since Keith and Omri last saw their families. They,… pic.twitter.com/N0hnZkuIoQ — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 27, 2024

Responding to the video, their families said they would keep fighting for their return as they urged the Israeli government to secure a new hostage release deal.

The new video comes at a time when Hamas said it was studying Israel’s latest proposal on truce. Various reports in the media said mediator Egypt had sent a delegation to Israel to restart stalled negotiations.

A deal if reached on agreement to free the remaining hostages could stop Israel’s planned ground assault in Rafah, Israel’s foreign minister said Saturday.