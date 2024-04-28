Hamas release 1st proof of life of 2 more hostages from Gaza
Hamas has issued a video purportedly showing the "first proof of life" of two more hostages being held in Gaza, news reports said Sunday.
In the undated footage force-filmed, Omri Miran says he has been held for 202 days and Keith Siegel mentions this week’s Passover holiday, indicating the clips were filmed recently, a BBC report said.
Both were captured when Hamas launched its deadly attacks on October 7.
Responding to the video, their families said they would keep fighting for their return as they urged the Israeli government to secure a new hostage release deal.
The new video comes at a time when Hamas said it was studying Israel’s latest proposal on truce. Various reports in the media said mediator Egypt had sent a delegation to Israel to restart stalled negotiations.
A deal if reached on agreement to free the remaining hostages could stop Israel’s planned ground assault in Rafah, Israel’s foreign minister said Saturday.