IPL 2024: DC v LSG overall head-to-head, When and where to watch

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final home game of IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

DC are currently sixth on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.482, while LSG are seventh with the same number of points.

In the head-to-head matchups, LSG is leading against DC by a 3-1 margin. The win in the reverse fixture in Lucknow last month was Delhi’s first against LSG in three seasons.

DC v LSG Head-to-head 4-

Delhi Capitals: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

DC v LSG match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

DC v LSG match venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC v LSG Live broadcast on television in India: The DC v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of DC v LSG is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Gulbadin Naib, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph.