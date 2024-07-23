Gill, Jaiswal to Open, Samson to Replace Kohli: India’s Likely XI for 1st T20I vs SL

The Indian cricket team is set to begin their multi-format white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting with the T20I leg on July 27 at the Pallekele International Stadium. The T20I series marks a significant phase for India as they embark on their journey to defend their T20 World Cup title in 2026.

India’s T20I squad announcement came with several surprises. Suryakumar Yadav was named captain, surpassing Hardik Pandya, who was widely expected to take over from Rohit Sharma.

According to Coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Hardik’s fitness concerns were the primary reason for Suryakumar’s appointment as captain.

Additionally, notable exclusions from the squad included Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhishek Sharma, despite their impressive performances in the previous series against Zimbabwe.

Key players like Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj, who were rested for the Zimbabwe tour, have been recalled for the Sri Lanka series.

This series also marks the debut of Gautam Gambhir as India’s coach. Known for his bold decisions, Gambhir is likely to make some surprising calls during the series.

For the first T20I, India’s likely playing XI includes Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opening pair. Sanju Samson is expected to take the crucial number three spot, a role historically occupied by Virat Kohli.

Gambhir, who has often praised Samson as India’s best wicketkeeper-batter, may give him a shot at number three, moving Rishabh Pant to number five. Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube are also expected to feature in the middle order.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, along with specialist bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi, round out the likely XI.

India’s Likely XI For 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

The T20I series promises to be an exciting start for India’s new era under coach Gautam Gambhir, as the team aims to build momentum for their T20 World Cup defense.