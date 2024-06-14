Hajj 2024 | Youngest pilgrim of this year died during Tawaf

Riyadh: A child haji, who is considered to be the youngest Hajj pilgrim this year, died during Hajj due to possible extreme heat.

According to foreign media, this child who died in the fragrant air of Makkah during Hajj is Yahya Muhammad Ramadan, who belongs to Egypt. This child was declared as the youngest Haji this year.

According to the report, Yahya died in Makkah possibly due to extreme heat when he was circumambulating the Kaaba with his parents in Ihram.

The picture of this child is going viral on social media. According to family sources, the child died due to extreme heat, while other sources said that the child died after accidentally falling from a high-rise residential building in Saudi Arabia.

The child was buried in Makkah after the funeral prayer. Social media users are saddened by the death of the child and express their condolences to the parents.