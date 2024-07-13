While Husband is Abroad, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Becomes Pregnant, Husband files complaint

Amaravati: According to Telugu Scribe Madan Mohan has filed a complaint with the Endowments Commissioner, Satyanarayana, claiming that his wife, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Shanti, became pregnant while he was abroad.

In his letter, Madan Mohan has urged the Endowments Commissioner to determine the father of his wife’s illegitimate child.

Expressing his suspicions, Madan Mohan mentioned in his complaint that he believes YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and Government Pleader Subhash are responsible for his wife’s pregnancy.

Recently, the Endowments Commissioner suspended Shanti.