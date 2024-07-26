‘Doghley insan ghatiya insan’: Ex-PAK cricketer crosses all limits while replying to Harbhajan for calling Pakistan unsafe

In a recent development, Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh has voiced his support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding their decision not to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Harbhajan highlighted the ongoing security concerns in Pakistan, stating that incidents occur almost daily, and emphasized that the safety of Indian players is paramount.

Harbhajan’s Support for BCCI

Harbhajan Singh, a prominent figure in cricket with over 700 international wickets to his name, has always been vocal about player safety. He backed the BCCI’s decision, citing the unstable security situation in Pakistan. “The safety of our players is of utmost importance,” Harbhajan stated, aligning himself with the BCCI’s stance on the matter.

Tanvir Ahmed’s Controversial Remark

In response to Harbhajan’s comments, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed made a highly derogatory remark, which has since sparked significant backlash on social media. Tanvir, who played only 8 international matches for Pakistan, attempted to criticize Harbhajan but crossed all limits with his offensive language. His comments have been widely condemned, with many highlighting the stark contrast between the two players’ careers.

Career Comparison

Harbhajan Singh’s illustrious career spans nearly two decades, featuring five 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket. In contrast, Tanvir Ahmed’s brief stint in international cricket includes just three white-ball matches and eight red-ball matches. Harbhajan’s extensive achievements and significant contributions to the game underscore the disparity between the two players, further amplifying the inappropriateness of Tanvir’s remarks.

Social Media Backlash

Tanvir Ahmed’s comments have been met with widespread criticism on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts condemning the former cricketer for his offensive language. Many have called for more respectful discourse in the cricketing community, emphasizing the need to maintain dignity and professionalism, especially when discussing players of Harbhajan Singh’s stature.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful communication and the impact of words in the digital age. As the cricketing world reacts to this controversy, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of players, both on and off the field.