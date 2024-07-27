Paris Olympics: Lady Gaga sets stage on fire as rain lashes Opening Ceremony

Paris: Dominated by the French obsessions of music, dance, and colours and tempered by water, from the sky in the form of rain, in their hearts in the form of the Seine River, the Opening Ceremony of XXXIII Olympic Games kicked off on Friday evening with all the peasantry associated with a spectacular occasion.

The event started with representatives from Greece leading the athletes from nearly 200 countries in the Parade of the Nations on boats on the river.

And it was the American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga who set the pulses racing with a mesmerising show, setting the stage for more scintillating performances to come in what is expected to be a nearly three-hour ceremony showcasing the French culture and heritage.

The global superstar sang the French classic ‘Mon truce en plume’ by Zizi Jeanmaire and received thunderous cheers from the fans who had lined up the riverbank since the afternoon.

As the boats continue along the Seine, around 80 artists from the Moulin Rouge perform a famous French cabaret dance, the ‘can-can’.

Though heavy rains lashed Paris as the ceremony started, spectators were forced to take shelter, but no one was ready to leave the venue and miss the once-in-a-lifelong ceremony.

Accourding UNI In a dazzling blend of tradition and innovation, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday launched their opening ceremony outside the confines of a stadium for the first time, with the picturesque River Seine serving as the grand stage. The City of Light is aglow, and the excitement is palpable.

The evening was electrified by an unforgettable performance from pop icon Lady Gaga, who enchanted the crowd with her rendition of a timeless French cabaret classic. Her presence, shrouded in secrecy by the organizers, added an air of mystique and allure. Whispers of her performance had been circulating since her arrival in the French capital, and the reality exceeded all expectations.

The ceremony commenced with a thrilling and imaginative twist: a fictional narrative of the Olympic flame encountering unexpected obstacles, setting the scene for an extraordinary display on the river. French football legend Zinedine Zidane appeared in a cinematic pre-recorded video, sprinting across Paris with the flame in hand, even venturing into the depths of the metro.

This historic event saw 6,800 athletes gliding along the Seine in a magnificent flotilla of 85 boats, embarking on a six-kilometer journey that showcases Paris city’s most iconic landmarks. For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony is not confined to a stadium, allowing 300,000 spectators to witness the spectacle from specially constructed stands along the riverbanks, while another 200,000 enjoy the breathtaking views from their balconies and apartments.

As the ceremony began, a giant plume of blue, white, and red smoke soared into the sky, symbolizing the unity and spirit of the Games. This grand event marks the beginning of the Paris 2024 Olympics, set to run through August 11. Paris, a city with a storied Olympic history, is hosting the Summer Games for the third time, having previously welcomed the world in 1900 and 1924.

The River Seine, transformed into a shimmering stage, reflects the vibrant colors and lights of the opening ceremony, as athletes and spectators alike revel in the magic of this momentous occasion. The Paris 2024 Olympics have truly begun in spectacular fashion, with Lady Gaga’s performance setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable Games.