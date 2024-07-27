Paris Olympics: ‘One of the greatest honours’, says Sindhu on being India’s flag-bearer for Opening Ceremony

Paris: India’s ace shuttler P.V Sindhu shared her excitement of being the flag-bearer of the country in the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday and said it is “one of the greatest honours” of her life.

Sindhu is one of the two flag-bearers of the country along with experienced table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal for the historic event along the river Seine in Paris. Taking to X, Sindhu also posted pictures of herself in a tricolour-inspired saree for the glittery ceremony.

Paris 2024, flag bearer—one of the greatest honors of my life to hold our country's flag in front of millions ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4VPc9FFuIz — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 26, 2024

“Paris 2024, flag bearer—one of the greatest honours of my life to hold our country’s flag in front of millions,” Sindhu wrote on X, hours before the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

The duo will lead 78 sportspersons and officials from 12 disciplines in the iconic first-ever outdoor Opening Ceremony in the history of the Games.

In the unique ceremony, thousands of Olympic athletes will travel on around 100 boats, cruising along the Seine and passing by some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks, including the Notre Dame, Pont des Arts and Pont Neuf.

India has sent a contingent of 117 sportspersons to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, aiming to surpass the historic seven medals won at the previous edition in Tokyo. Indian athletes will compete in 16 out of the 32 sports featured in this edition of the Olympic Games.

As many members of the Contingent have competitions on Saturday morning, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been respectful of their decision to prioritise preparation and not take part in the Opening Ceremony.

Among those who have been exempted from participating in the Parade include rower Balraj Panwar, who has his race on Saturday morning, members of the air rifle and air pistol shooting teams, who have their events on Saturday, too have decided to skip the opening ceremony.

India will be opening its campaign in shooting, badminton, tennis, rowing, archery and hockey on the first day of competitions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, members of the athletics, weightlifting and wrestling squads are yet to reach Paris and therefore will miss the opening ceremony. All others who have made themselves available will be part of the Parade.