Telangana News | 30,000 Government Vacancies to Be Filled in the Next 90 Days: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will fill 30,000 government vacancies within the next 90 days.

Addressing the firemen’s passing out parade at Vattinagulapally in Rangareddy district on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasized that unemployment was a key reason for the demand for a separate statehood for Telangana.

He noted that the unemployed have been waiting for 10 years for job opportunities. In response, the Congress government issued appointment letters to 31,000 unemployed individuals within 90 days of coming to power in the state.

He highlighted that the state government has prioritized education and agriculture in the 2024-25 budget and ensures that employees are paid their salaries on the first of every month.

“The government is keen on listening to the people’s ideas and has prioritized education and agriculture in the budget to provide quality education to the poor. The budget was created with a realistic approach. My best wishes to the youth who have completed their training as firemen. Your parents must be very proud to see you complete your training.

The previous government did not fulfill the aspirations of the youth who participated in the Telangana struggle. When Congress came to power, we distributed job placement papers to meet the aspirations of the unemployed.

I appreciate all of you who have come forward with the intention of serving society. This government will move forward in alignment with the people’s thoughts.

My advice to the unemployed and students is to reach out to ministers and MLAs if you have problems. Your Revantanna will always be there to solve your problems,” he added.