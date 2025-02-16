Handloom Fashion Show at Bharat Tex 2025 Attracts Global Buyers from Europe, Australia

A spectacular handloom fashion event titled ‘Breathing Threads’ was held on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2025, showcasing the timeless elegance of Indian handlooms through modern fashion silhouettes. The event attracted a strong international audience, including buyers from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Kuwait, Chile, and Sri Lanka, highlighting the global appeal of Indian handwoven textiles.

Showcasing Indian Handlooms in Modern Fashion

The handloom fashion show, organized at the amphitheater of Bharat Mandapam, was part of the Bharat Tex 2025 exhibition, held from February 14 to 16. The show displayed fabrics woven in villages from five diverse Indian states—West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. The fabrics were showcased through 30 looks modeled by 20 professional models, draped in seven different weaving techniques, including Chanderi, Maheshwari, Jamdani, Khun, Benarasi, Kota Doria, and Murshidabad.

Each weave was intricately designed with unique textures and cording, elevating traditional handlooms into contemporary, global fashion statements. This event served as an example of the power of Indian heritage textiles, offering a fresh perspective for tapping into the export market.

Collaboration with Vaishali S Couture and Industry Stakeholders

The event was a collaborative effort involving key players from the Indian textile industry, including Vaishali S Couture, Vaishali S Threadstories Private Limited from Mumbai, and the Handloom Export Promotion Council. The show was supported by the Ministry of Textiles’ Development Commissioner for Handlooms.

Vaishali S Couture, a well-established 24-year-old brand, has made significant contributions to the revival of ancient and dying hand-weaving techniques. By blending innovation, creativity, and high-quality craftsmanship, the brand has successfully brought traditional handlooms to the global luxury stage.

Promoting Sustainability and Zero-Waste Fashion

At the heart of the event, the beauty of handwoven textiles was celebrated, with an emphasis on sustainability and zero-waste strategies. The show highlighted how these fabrics, representing India’s rich cultural heritage, can be adapted to modern luxury fashion while staying true to their roots. The event also demonstrated the skill, dedication, and creativity involved in creating handwoven fabrics and how they can be transformed into globally recognized luxury items.