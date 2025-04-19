HDFC Bank Reports 6.6% Rise in Q4 Standalone Net Profit, Reaches ₹17,616 Crore

New Delhi: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a 6.6% rise in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, reaching ₹17,616 crore, up from ₹16,512 crore in the same period last year.

Total Income Marginally Lower, Interest Income Grows

The bank’s total income during the January–March quarter stood at ₹89,488 crore, slightly lower than ₹89,639 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. However, interest income saw a notable increase to ₹77,460 crore, compared to ₹71,473 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Board Recommends ₹22 Dividend Per Share

The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹22 per equity share of face value ₹1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Gross NPAs Increase to 1.33%, Net NPAs at 0.43%

Asset quality showed slight deterioration with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rising to 1.33% of gross advances as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.24% a year earlier. Net NPAs increased to 0.43% from 0.33% in the same period.

On a consolidated basis, HDFC Bank reported a 6.8% rise in net profit, reaching ₹18,835 crore in Q4 FY25 as against ₹17,622 crore in the previous fiscal’s same quarter.

Capital Adequacy and Balance Sheet Size

The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines stood at a healthy 19.6% as of March 31, 2025. HDFC Bank’s total balance sheet expanded to ₹39.10 lakh crore, up from ₹36.17 lakh crore recorded at the end of March 2024.