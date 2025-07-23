Hyderabad

Health Alert in Hyderabad: Hospitals Flooded as Rains Fuel Fever, Dengue, and Typhoid Outbreaks

For the past few days, continuous rain in Hyderabad and Telangana has led to a rise in infections, and government and private hospitals have seen a surge in patients suffering from viral Fever, cold, and cough.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 July 2025 - 18:51
Doctors have urged people to take precautions against mosquito bites and implement vector control measures. The Health Department has also urged people to take precautions against upper respiratory tract infections, and water- and vector-borne diseases.

The Director of the Health Department also issued a public advisory, stating. “This is the season of water-borne diseases like gastroenteritis, typhoid, and jaundice, as people often come into contact with stale food and contaminated water. Households must also strive to prevent mosquito breeding to control the spread of dengue and chikungunya,” he advised.

People are also advised to drink treated water, avoid outside food or stale food, take appropriate measures to prevent mosquito bites.

