Heatwave Alert Issued for Parts of Telangana by IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm for heatwave conditions in select areas of Telangana starting April 1.

The IMD’s latest forecast indicates that heatwave conditions are expected to grip isolated pockets across several districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Furthermore, the IMD anticipates warm nights in scattered locations within districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

While the general populace may find the heat bearable, the IMD has cautioned that vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic ailments, may face moderate health risks due to the soaring temperatures.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and seeking shelter in cooler environments during peak heat hours.