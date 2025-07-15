Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Low-Pressure Forms in Bay of Bengal

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert stating that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal on July 17. This development is expected to trigger a new spell of widespread rainfall in several parts of South India, especially Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Trough Likely Over East and West Regions

Along with the low-pressure system, a trough is expected to extend across the eastern and western parts of the country, enhancing moisture flow and further contributing to the rainfall activity.

Heavy Rain Forecast in Andhra Pradesh from July 18

According to IMD projections, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall starting July 18. The intensification of the monsoon winds, combined with the upcoming low-pressure system, will play a crucial role in bringing active monsoon conditions back to the region.

Monsoon Winds Strengthening Over Southern India

Over the past two weeks, the southwest monsoon has remained more active over central and northern India. However, meteorologists now predict that monsoon currents will strengthen over southern India in the next 2–3 days, leading to frequent low-pressure formations and increased rainfall activity.

Telangana to Receive Light Showers and Thunderstorms

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light rainfall across Telangana for the next three days due to the influence of an upper air trough. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30–40 km/h are expected in isolated areas.

Authorities Urge Caution Amid Possible Heavy Rains

Given the expected severe weather conditions, officials have advised residents—especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas—to stay alert. Local administrations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been instructed to make necessary preparations for potential waterlogging and transportation disruptions.