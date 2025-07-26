Heavy Rain Disrupts Daily Life Across Hyderabad on Saturday Morning

Hyderabad: On Saturday morning, several parts of Hyderabad experienced fresh bouts of rainfall, severely affecting daily life and causing major disruptions to traffic across the city. The rain began early in the morning, impacting school children, college students, and office-goers as they struggled to navigate waterlogged roads and slow-moving traffic.

Areas like Ayodhya Junction, Abids, Ranigunj, and Saifabad were among the worst affected, with heavy showers resulting in traffic snarls and public inconvenience. According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicular movement was extremely slow due to water accumulation and reduced visibility.

Sources confirmed that waterlogging was reported from multiple locations across the city. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), commonly referred to as HYDRA, deployed emergency teams to clear clogged drains and assist with water drainage.

Rajendranagar ACP (Traffic) personally visited areas where water stagnation had been reported and supervised the ongoing operations. Using water motors and special equipment, the teams managed to clear water from the roads and resume normal traffic flow. Notably, desilting operations were carried out between pillars 191 of the PVNR Expressway to ensure smoother water flow.

Meanwhile, traffic police teams in Gachibowli and Madhapur were seen coordinating water clearance efforts at Heritage Junction and the Cyber Towers area, where heavy waterlogging had thrown the traffic system into chaos.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh forecast predicting more rain for Hyderabad and its surrounding regions in the coming days. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid non-essential travel during peak rain hours.