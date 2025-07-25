Telangana

Heavy rain likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam in next 48 hours: Met

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

25 July 2025 - 17:45
Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam during the next five days, in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days and in Rayalaseema during the next three days.

Strong winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

Rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at one or two places over Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.

