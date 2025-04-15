Hyderabad: Heavy Rains Lash City, Bring Relief and Chaos

Hyderabad: After days of intense heat, Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, offering much-needed relief to its residents. Several parts of the city were lashed by rains accompanied by gusty winds, bringing down temperatures but also causing severe traffic disruptions and waterlogging.

Rains Hit Major City Areas

The downpour affected multiple localities including Begumbazar, Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Abids, Basheer Bagh, Nampally, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Narayanaguda, Lakdikapool, and Tank Bund. Rainwater quickly flooded major roads, leaving motorists and pedestrians struggling to navigate waterlogged streets.

In several areas such as Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Patny, and Maredpally, vehicles were stranded for kilometers due to water stagnation and traffic jams.

Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Statewide Rains

According to the Meteorological Department, the rainfall is the result of a surface-level cyclonic circulation affecting large parts of Telangana. Weather officials have forecast rain across the state for the next three days.

Warnings Issued by IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts in Telangana. It warned of gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h and a potential increase in maximum temperatures by 2–3 degrees following the rains.

Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious and avoid venturing into waterlogged zones. Urban local bodies and emergency teams are on high alert to respond to weather-related disruptions.