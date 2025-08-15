Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Telangana for next five days: Met

Telangana

The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across several districts of Telangana over the next five days.

15 August 2025
Hyderabad:  The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across several districts of Telangana over the next five days.

In its daily weather report on Friday, the department said that during the next 24 hours, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, similar conditions are expected in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts.

On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while Jagtial and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts are likely to experience similar conditions on Tuesday.

The report also stated that heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places in the state over the next seven days, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at many places during the same period.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana over the next five days.

The Southwest monsoon remains active over the state.

In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, and Nizamabad districts, while heavy rainfall was recorded in Sangareddy and Khammam districts.

Rain was reported at many places across Telangana, the report added.

