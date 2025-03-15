Holi Celebration Turns Battleground as Mobs Clash, Set Fire to Shops!

Giridih: Several people were injured, and multiple shops and vehicles were set on fire after a violent clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The incident, which escalated into stone-pelting and arson, took place on Friday in Ghodthamba.

Dispute Over Procession Route Sparks Chaos

The violence erupted when a section of locals objected to the Holi procession passing through their area, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned into a violent confrontation.

Both groups engaged in intense stone-pelting, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement authorities.

Police and Officials Rush to the Scene

As the situation worsened, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Smita Kumari, and Khorimahua SDPO Rajendra Prasad, along with personnel from multiple police stations, arrived at the scene to restore order.

Reports indicate that tensions escalated when the Holi procession reached Ghodthamba Chowk and attempted to move towards the mosque street. The dispute intensified, and miscreants soon resorted to arson, setting vehicles and shops on fire.

Police Intervention and Control Measures

Eyewitnesses reported that the clashes lasted for about an hour before police reinforcements managed to disperse the rioters.

SP Bimal Kumar confirmed the incident, stating, “A clash between two communities took place in the Ghodthamba OP constituency during Holi celebrations. We are in the process of identifying those involved, and strict action will be taken. The situation is now under control, and no major injuries have been reported.”

He also acknowledged that several vehicles were torched but assured that the fires were extinguished promptly.

Law and Order Restored

DDC Smita Kumari emphasized that law and order had been restored, attributing the unrest to anti-social elements attempting to disrupt peace.

“During Holi celebrations, some miscreants tried to create disturbances, but swift police intervention has brought the situation under control,” she said.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the clash and identify the perpetrators. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent any further escalation.