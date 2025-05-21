Hrithik Roshan Says War 2 Is a Dream Come True for Action Fans

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has opened up about his deep personal connection with the War franchise, calling it one of the most cherished parts of his cinematic journey. The actor will reprise his popular role as Kabir in the much-anticipated sequel, War 2, which is already generating buzz thanks to its recently released teaser.

Hrithik Roshan on War Franchise: “I’ve Always Loved Action Films”

Sharing his excitement, Hrithik Roshan said,

“War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting—seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, and the entire team—makes me really happy.”

Known for his versatile acting and unmatched action sequences, Hrithik emphasized his lifelong passion for action films.

“I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid. So for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir—a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now.”

War 2 Teaser: Hrithik vs NTR, Romance, and High-Octane Action

The teaser for War 2 was released on May 20, coinciding with NTR’s birthday, and has already taken social media by storm. The short clip promises a power-packed face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., showcasing adrenaline-pumping action scenes and intense drama.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Kiara Advani, who stuns with a glamorous beachside look and a romantic moment with Hrithik Roshan, hinting at a steamy on-screen chemistry.

Ayan Mukerji Directs; Aditya Chopra Produces: War 2 Set to Release on August 14

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for helming big-ticket blockbusters. The film will hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, just in time for the Independence Day weekend, and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film promises to take the YRF Spy Universe to the next level, following the success of Pathaan and Tiger 3, and will likely set new benchmarks in Indian action cinema.