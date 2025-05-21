‘Shame on You’: KTR Blasts Congress Over SLBC Tunnel Delay, Demands Apology

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing the Congress government of gross negligence in handling the SLBC tunnel collapse that left several workers trapped underground since February 22.

KTR Blames Congress for “Doing Next to Zilch” in Rescue Efforts

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, KTR compared the government’s failure to recover the bodies from the tunnel to an absurd hypothetical, saying:

“With a capable leader and a fully functional government, humans could have been brought back from Mars within three months. But because it’s the Congress, they haven’t even managed to recover the bodies from the tunnel.”

KTR said the tragedy served as a grim reminder of Congress’s incompetence, pointing out the lack of meaningful action or urgency despite big claims and shifting deadlines.

“Shameful Inaction,” Says KTR as He Demands Accountability

Taking direct aim at Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader expressed outrage that the Chief Minister had not even offered condolences or met with the families of the deceased.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Committee Formed to Investigate Gulzar House Fire Tragedy

“Aren’t you ashamed, Revanth Reddy? Any half-decent human would have done that by now,” he added, calling on the CM to apologise to the bereaved families and offer immediate government support.

KTR Alleges Corruption and Negligence in Tunnel Work

KTR alleged that the Congress-led government initiated the SLBC tunnel works without proper assessment and only for the sake of commissions and bribes, despite knowing the dangers involved. He described the entire operation as a corrupt and careless move that cost innocent lives.

He urged the government to demonstrate basic empathy, transparency, and accountability, and provide justice and compensation to the affected families.

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: A Timeline of Delays and Grief

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project collapse has now entered its third month, with no successful recovery of the trapped workers’ bodies. The issue has drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties, civil society, and local communities.

Despite several deadlines and reassurances, the Congress-led administration has failed to conclude the rescue or recovery operation, raising serious concerns about its administrative preparedness and leadership capabilities.

Public Outrage Grows as Opposition Demands Action

As public frustration mounts over the SLBC tragedy, opposition leaders like KTR continue to pressure the Congress government to act decisively and show humanity toward the victims and their families. Citizens and political observers alike are now looking to the government for answers—and results.