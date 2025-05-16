Hrithik Roshan teases a big birthday surprise for Jr NTR with ‘War 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has set social media abuzz by teasing a major surprise for Jr. NTR ahead of his birthday, likely connected to their upcoming film “War 2.” Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Hrithik hinted at something exciting planned for May 20, 2025.

He tweeted:

“Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready #War2?”

Teaser Launch Expected on Jr. NTR’s Birthday

Reports suggest that the “War 2” team is planning to unveil the film’s teaser on Jr. NTR’s birthday. The teaser release is expected to mark the beginning of a larger promotional campaign, which will include the official trailer and other key reveals leading up to the film’s release.

High-Stakes Face-Off in “War 2”

In “War 2,” Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr. NTR joins the franchise as the film’s primary antagonist. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by YRF

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, “War 2” is a sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 blockbuster “War.” The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, with a pan-India release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Final Touches and a Power-Packed Song

Speaking at a recent event in the U.S., Hrithik Roshan revealed that filming for “War 2” is almost complete, with only one final song sequence left to be shot. This remaining number is said to feature an electrifying collaboration between Hrithik and Jr. NTR, adding to the anticipation.