KTR Attacks Revanth Over Land Controversy: ‘This Is Corruption & Betrayal’

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding that he admit his mistake in the controversial handling of Kanchagachibowli lands. The demand follows the Supreme Court’s strong remarks during a recent hearing on the case, which brought serious allegations against state officials.

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Officials Over Forest Destruction

KTR referred to the Supreme Court’s comments on Thursday, where it reportedly warned the government’s counsel that top officials, including the Chief Secretary, could be sent to jail for their role in the destruction of forest land in Kanchagachibowli.

“Telangana government officials are now facing punishment for the mistakes committed by CM Revanth,” KTR stated.

He added that the state’s actions have led to a massive land scam worth ₹10,000 crore, calling it a clear case of corruption and betrayal of public trust.

Government Accused of Selling Protected Land

KTR alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government illegally sold Kanchagachibowli lands, which were originally meant to be protected forest areas. He criticized the administration for not safeguarding public and environmental interests.

“This is not just a scam—it’s an attack on our environment and future generations,” he said.

KTR: Revanth Must Take Responsibility

Calling on the Chief Minister to show accountability, KTR said,

“Even now, Revanth Reddy should take responsibility and publicly admit his mistake.”

He emphasized the need to restore and protect the Kanchagachibowli lands, urging the government to act before further legal and public consequences unfold.