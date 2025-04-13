HSRP Vehicle Number Plate Deadline in Telangana: How to Apply, Penalties, and Over 5 Lakh Vehicles at Risk

The Telangana Transport Department has issued a final warning to 5 lakh vehicle owners in Greater Hyderabad, including 3 lakh two-wheelers and 1.5 lakh cars, to install HSRP Vehicle Number Plate by September 30, 2024. Failure to comply will lead to penalties, denial of insurance, and possible vehicle seizure.

What is an HSRP Vehicle Number Plate?

HSRP (High-Security Registration Plate) is a tamper-proof, chromium-based license plate mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Introduced in 2013, these plates include unique features like a laser-encoded PIN, hologram, and retro-reflective film to prevent counterfeiting. Vehicles manufactured before April 2019 must now install HSRPs, expanding the rule previously applicable only to newer vehicles.

Why is the HSRP Deadline Critical for Telangana Vehicle Owners?

Insurance & PUC Denial: Non-compliant vehicles will be ineligible for insurance renewals and Pollution-Under-Control (PUC) certificates.

Officials report that 40,000–50,000 HSRPs remain unclaimed in Hyderabad’s RTA offices, as many owners opted for non-compliant “fancy” plates.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for HSRP in Telangana

Follow these steps to book your HSRP online before the September 30 deadline:

Visit the Portal: Go to www.siam.in and click ‘Book HSRP’. Enter Details: Provide your vehicle number, chassis/frame number (last 5 digits), mobile number, and district. Select Vehicle Type: Choose between two-wheeler, car, or commercial vehicle. Choose Fitment Slot: Pick a date, time, and authorized service center. Payment: Pay ₹400–600 (varies by vehicle) via UPI, card, or net banking. Download Receipt: Keep the receipt for installation.

Note: The application slip is valid for 28 days. For queries, contact 8929722201 or email [email protected].

Why Are So Many Vehicles Still Without HSRP?

Despite the 2019 deadline, supply shortages and awareness gaps caused delays. The Transport Department has now partnered with OEM-authorized manufacturers to streamline production. Dealers supplying unauthorized plates face legal action.

Over 5 Lakh Vehicles in Telangana Face Penalties

With over 5 lakh vehicles in Telangana still non-compliant, authorities urge owners to book slots immediately. Post-September 30, violators risk:

Fines up to ₹10,000 under Motor Vehicles Act.

Final Reminder: Secure your HSRP number plate today to avoid legal hassles and ensure uninterrupted vehicle services.

FAQs: HSRP Vehicle Number Plates