Hyderabad Burglary: Gold, Cash Worth Lakhs Stolen

Hyderabad: A major burglary was reported in Diamond Hills Colony, Shaikpet, where unidentified burglars broke into a house and escaped with gold jewelry and cash worth several lakhs.

The incident came to light when the residents returned home and found their house ransacked.

Burglars Steal 32 Tulas of Gold and ₹3 Lakh in Cash

According to reports, the burglars broke the lock of the main door and entered the house while the residents were out of the city. The miscreants stole approximately 32 tulas of gold and ₹3 lakh in cash before fleeing the scene.

After discovering the burglary, the residents immediately reported the incident to the Film Nagar police, who registered a case and launched an investigation. A crime team visited the spot and collected forensic clues. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits.

Recent Spike in Burglaries Raises Security Concerns

This burglary highlights growing concerns over rising thefts in Hyderabad, particularly in upscale residential areas like Shaikpet. Police have urged residents to install CCTV cameras and security alarms to prevent such incidents.

Authorities have assured that they are working diligently to track down the culprits and recover the stolen valuables.