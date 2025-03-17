Hyderabad: HYDRAA on High Alert as Land Grabs Surge—59 Complaints in a Day

Hyderabad: Encroachments in the city are extending beyond government lands, with complaints pouring in about illegal constructions even on roadside spaces and drainage channels. Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRAA) has been receiving multiple grievances regarding this issue.

🔹 Citizens have reported that encroachers are seizing every inch of available land near drains and roads, constructing illegal structures without hesitation.

🔹 Complaints indicate that both affluent colonies and slum areas are facing encroachment issues, showing that no locality is exempt.

Also Read: Hyderabad: “Thank You, HYDRAA!” – Kismatpur Residents Applaud Swift Action on Long-Standing Dispute

🔹 During HYDRAA’s public grievance meeting held on Monday, a total of 59 complaints were received concerning land encroachments.

🔹 HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath personally reviewed the grievances on-site and immediately assigned resolution responsibilities to the concerned officials.

🔹 Emphasizing the need for strict action, the Commissioner directed officials to prioritize the protection of government lands and public spaces while ensuring that no illegal occupation takes place.