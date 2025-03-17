Hyderabad: “Thank You, HYDRAA!” – Kismatpur Residents Applaud Swift Action on Long-Standing Dispute

Hyderabad: The long-standing road dispute in Kismatpur, under Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality, found a permanent resolution on Monday as HYDRAA intervened to remove an obstructing wall and facilitated the construction of a cement road by evening.

Obstruction Cleared After Years of Struggle

The disputed road, connecting two colonies—Fortune West Meadows and Sri Harshit Layout—had been blocked by a wall, causing inconvenience to residents. Despite previous municipal interventions, the obstruction kept reappearing, leading to a prolonged issue spanning over three years.

HYDRAA Steps In

On Monday morning, HYDRA A removed the wall in the presence of municipal officials.

A removed the wall in the presence of municipal officials. By evening, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality laid a cement road , ensuring a permanent solution to the problem.

laid a , ensuring a to the problem. Residents of the surrounding colonies expressed relief and gratitude, as they had been forced to take a longer 2-kilometer detour daily due to the blockade.

Background of the Dispute

Fortune West Meadows , spread over 18.65 acres with 173 plots , was developed in Kismatpur.

, spread over , was developed in Kismatpur. Adjacent to it, Sri Harshit Layout spans 12 acres with 160 plots .

spans . A 30-foot-wide road was originally planned to connect both layouts.

was originally planned to connect both layouts. Initially, to protect vacant plots , a wall was constructed across the road.

, a wall was constructed across the road. Six months ago, municipal officials demolished the wall, but it was rebuilt by Sri Harshit Layout residents, reigniting the dispute.

Residents Appreciate the Swift Resolution

Frustrated by the ongoing issue, Fortune West Meadows residents approached HYDRA A for intervention.

A for intervention. After a detailed inquiry, HYDRAA, in coordination with municipal officials, demolished the wall on Monday morning.

on Monday morning. By evening, the cement road was completed , putting an end to the three-year ordeal .

, putting an . Locals hailed the effort, stating that their daily struggles had finally ended, and commended HYDRAA and Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality for their swift action.

The successful resolution of the issue brought relief and celebration among the residents of Bandlaguda Jagir and Kismatpur, as the permanent removal of the obstruction restored access between the two colonies.